Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reservist and Recruit Company Commander Overcomes CC School and Thrives as a Leader

    Reservist and Recruit Company Commander Overcomes CC School and Thrives as a Leader

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2020

    Photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - The first set of recruits arrive at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May as part of the new training restriction of movement (T-ROM), April 21, 2020.

    These recruits will be placed in restriction of movement for the next 14 days as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 16:56
    Photo ID: 6304655
    VIRIN: 200421-G-DI310-5001
    Resolution: 3000x2252
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reservist and Recruit Company Commander Overcomes CC School and Thrives as a Leader, by SN Josalyn Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reservist and Recruit Company Commander Overcomes CC School and Thrives as a Leader

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Training Center Cape May
    TCCM
    Josalyn Brown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT