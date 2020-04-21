CAPE MAY, N.J. - The first set of recruits arrive at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May as part of the new training restriction of movement (T-ROM), April 21, 2020.



These recruits will be placed in restriction of movement for the next 14 days as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 16:56 Photo ID: 6304655 VIRIN: 200421-G-DI310-5001 Resolution: 3000x2252 Size: 1.7 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reservist and Recruit Company Commander Overcomes CC School and Thrives as a Leader, by SN Josalyn Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.