Reservist and Recruit Company Commander Overcomes CC School and Thrives as a Leader

CAPE MAY, N.J. - The first set of recruits arrive at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May as part of the new training restriction of movement (T-ROM), April 21, 2020.
These recruits will be placed in restriction of movement for the next 14 days as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown
