    Combating heat on the flightline

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Robert Koltas (left), 403rd Maintenance Squadron propulsion technician, wears the authorized shorts as he stands next to Tech. Sgt. Ben Cox, 403rd MXS propulsion technician (right), in the Operational Camouflage Pattern trousers, July 17, 2020 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Michael Farrar)

