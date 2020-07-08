Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard and CBIG authorities interdict illegal voyage off Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

    CABO ROJO, PUERTO RICO

    08.07.2020

    Coast Guard and Caribbean Border Interagency Group authorities interdict a migrant vessel with 13 men, four women and a 17-year-old minor off Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico Aug. 7, 2020. The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon (WPC-1113) responded to this case and repatriated the adult migrants back to the Dominican Republic Aug. 8, 2020, while the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPC-1114) repatriated the minor Aug. 11, 2020.

