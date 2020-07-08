Coast Guard and CBIG authorities interdict illegal voyage off Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

Coast Guard and Caribbean Border Interagency Group authorities interdict a migrant vessel with 13 men, four women and a 17-year-old minor off Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico Aug. 7, 2020. The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon (WPC-1113) responded to this case and repatriated the adult migrants back to the Dominican Republic Aug. 8, 2020, while the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPC-1114) repatriated the minor Aug. 11, 2020.

