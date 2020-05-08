Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM sustains readiness, cultivates inclusion, tackles reporting challenges

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Gina Baltrusch 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Maj. Gen. Todd Royar, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command commanding general, provides an overview of his plan to implement Army Materiel Command’s Project Inclusion during AMCOM’s quarterly update for Gen. Edward Daly, AMC commanding general, held Aug. 5, at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

