    Saber Junction 2020 [Image 8 of 9]

    Saber Junction 2020

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to B Company, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade during Exercise Saber Junction at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness.
    (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 2020 [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army
    173rd AB
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC
    SaberJunction

