    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Opens FEAD in Somalia

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 17, 2020) Sailors assigned to the newly established Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Somalia and Naval Support Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center and Navy Contracting Office Djibouti pose for a grand opening group photo on July 17, 2020. The Naval Facilities Engineer Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) opened FEAD Somalia to support U.S. Africa Command tasking and is slated for 22 personnel. (U.S. Navy Photo By Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 05:56
    Photo ID: 6303350
    VIRIN: 200717-N-HB733-0001
    Resolution: 5133x4106
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Opens FEAD in Somalia, by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

