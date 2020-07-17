NAVFAC EURAFCENT Opens FEAD in Somalia

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 17, 2020) Sailors assigned to the newly established Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Somalia and Naval Support Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center and Navy Contracting Office Djibouti pose for a grand opening group photo on July 17, 2020. The Naval Facilities Engineer Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) opened FEAD Somalia to support U.S. Africa Command tasking and is slated for 22 personnel. (U.S. Navy Photo By Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy/Released)

