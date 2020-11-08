Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Galley Cashless System

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 11,2020) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Hickey and Yeoman 3rd Class Corinne Hayes, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, conduct a transaction at the base galley onboard CFAS Aug. 11, 2020 . The galley has recently switched to a cashless system that will limit the contact between cashier and customer as a COVID-19 preventative measure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 02:07
    Photo ID: 6303079
    VIRIN: 200811-N-CA060-0006
    Resolution: 4997x3569
    Size: 786.21 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Galley Cashless System, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    galley
    cfas
    Sailors

