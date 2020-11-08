CFAS Galley Cashless System

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 11,2020) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Hickey and Yeoman 3rd Class Corinne Hayes, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, conduct a transaction at the base galley onboard CFAS Aug. 11, 2020 . The galley has recently switched to a cashless system that will limit the contact between cashier and customer as a COVID-19 preventative measure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

