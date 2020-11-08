CFAS Galley Cashless System

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 11,2020) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Hickey and Yeoman 3rd Class Corinne Hayes, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, conduct a transaction at the base galley onboard CFAS Aug. 11, 2020 . The galley has recently switched to a cashless system that will limit the contact between cashier and customer as a COVID-19 preventative measure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 02:07
|Photo ID:
|6303079
|VIRIN:
|200811-N-CA060-0006
|Resolution:
|4997x3569
|Size:
|786.21 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
