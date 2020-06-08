Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sapper Ranger

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldier SSG Rocky-Saint-Vilien Bravo Company "Beast" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, recently graduated and earned his Ranger tab. SSG Saint is the only Non Commissioned Officer in the 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion that has earned both the Sapper and Ranger tab. Schofield Barracks Hawaii, August 6, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

