Sapper Ranger

U.S. Army Soldier SSG Rocky-Saint-Vilien Bravo Company "Beast" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, recently graduated and earned his Ranger tab. SSG Saint is the only Non Commissioned Officer in the 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion that has earned both the Sapper and Ranger tab. Schofield Barracks Hawaii, August 6, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)
