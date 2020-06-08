U.S. Army Soldier SSG Rocky-Saint-Vilien Bravo Company "Beast" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, recently graduated and earned his Ranger tab. SSG Saint is the only Non Commissioned Officer in the 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion that has earned both the Sapper and Ranger tab. Schofield Barracks Hawaii, August 6, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 23:50 Photo ID: 6303026 VIRIN: 200806-A-NO077-708 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.39 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sapper Ranger, by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.