Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Civilian Personnel Office: Mission critical, COVID hardened

    Civilian Personnel Office: Mission critical, COVID hardened

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Leslie Bryant, Civilian Personnel Office staffing chief, demonstrates how to give fingerprints to Jayme Alexander, Airmen and Family Readiness Center casualty assistance representative selectee, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 7, 2020. The CPO is responsible for hiring, managing, and assisting civilian employees for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 20:22
    Photo ID: 6302923
    VIRIN: 200807-F-DT029-0001
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian Personnel Office: Mission critical, COVID hardened, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    CPO
    JBPHH
    15th Wing
    Civilian Personnel Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT