Leslie Bryant, Civilian Personnel Office staffing chief, demonstrates how to give fingerprints to Jayme Alexander, Airmen and Family Readiness Center casualty assistance representative selectee, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 7, 2020. The CPO is responsible for hiring, managing, and assisting civilian employees for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 20:22
|Photo ID:
|6302923
|VIRIN:
|200807-F-DT029-0001
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Civilian Personnel Office: Mission critical, COVID hardened, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
