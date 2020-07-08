Leslie Bryant, Civilian Personnel Office staffing chief, demonstrates how to give fingerprints to Jayme Alexander, Airmen and Family Readiness Center casualty assistance representative selectee, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 7, 2020. The CPO is responsible for hiring, managing, and assisting civilian employees for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 20:22 Photo ID: 6302923 VIRIN: 200807-F-DT029-0001 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.15 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civilian Personnel Office: Mission critical, COVID hardened, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.