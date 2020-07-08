Lt. Col. Ariel A. Pol is the incoming Commander of the New York Military Entrance Processing Station at Fort Hamilton, New York. Lt. Col. Pol gives her first remarks as Commander to her new soldiers during the Change of Command Ceremony on August 7, 2020.

This work, Fort Hamilton Incoming MEPS Commander Gives First Remarks, by SPC Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.