    Fort Hamilton Incoming MEPS Commander Gives First Remarks

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Spc. Robert McIntosh 

    Lt. Col. Ariel A. Pol is the incoming Commander of the New York Military Entrance Processing Station at Fort Hamilton, New York. Lt. Col. Pol gives her first remarks as Commander to her new soldiers during the Change of Command Ceremony on August 7, 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 14:21
    Photo ID: 6302354
    VIRIN: 200807-A-DK435-2004
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 10.09 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton Incoming MEPS Commander Gives First Remarks, by SPC Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #END2020 #ExerciseNewsDay2020 #USARC #99RD #armyreserve #usarmy #ArmyReservePA #2ndBTLNMEPSCommand #

