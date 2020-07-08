Lt. Col. Patricia L. Jones Johnson is the outgoing Commander of the New York Military Entrance Processing Station at Fort Hamilton, New York. Lt. Col. Jones Johnson gives her final remarks during the Change of Command Ceremony on August 7, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 14:22
|Photo ID:
|6302347
|VIRIN:
|200807-A-DK435-2003
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|10.06 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Outgoing Fort Hamilton MEPS Commander Gives Final Remarks, by SPC Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
