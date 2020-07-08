Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion MEPS Commander Gives Opening Remarks During Change of Command Ceremony

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Spc. Robert McIntosh 

    Commander Christopher C. Muller is the Commander of the 2nd Battalion, United States Military Entrance Processing Command and the Boston Military Entrance Processing Station. Commander Muller congratulates Lt. Col. Patricia L. Jones Johnson for her exemplary work as a leader in processing young men and women into the military and welcomes Lt. Col. Ariel A. Pol as the new Commander.

