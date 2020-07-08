2nd Battalion MEPS Commander Gives Opening Remarks During Change of Command Ceremony

Commander Christopher C. Muller is the Commander of the 2nd Battalion, United States Military Entrance Processing Command and the Boston Military Entrance Processing Station. Commander Muller congratulates Lt. Col. Patricia L. Jones Johnson for her exemplary work as a leader in processing young men and women into the military and welcomes Lt. Col. Ariel A. Pol as the new Commander.

