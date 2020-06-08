Incirlik chapel team visits the 11th MDB

Soldiers from the 11th Missile Defense Battery listen to a speech from U.S. Air Force Ch. Maj. Paul Amaliri, 39th Air Base Wing deputy wing chaplain during his visit Aug. 7, 2020 Site K, Turkey. The 11th MDB operates, maintains, secures and remotely controls the asset at Site K, in order to provide surveillance and early warning of tactical ballistic missiles in defense of NATO Allies and U.S. Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

