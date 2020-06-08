U.S. Air Force Ch. Maj. Paul Amaliri, 39th Air Base Wing deputy wing chaplain, speaks to soldiers from the 11th Missile Defense Battery during a visit Aug. 7, 2020, Site K, Turkey. The 39th ABW chapel team’s mission was to provide information on chaplain, first sergeant, Sexual Assault Response and Coordination, and equal opportunity services in order to meet their spiritual, emotional and physical needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 06:31 Photo ID: 6301605 VIRIN: 200806-F-EZ689-0033 Resolution: 6071x4336 Size: 1.05 MB Location: SITE K, 1, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik chapel team visits the 11th MDB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.