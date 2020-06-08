Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik chapel team visits the 11th MDB [Image 2 of 3]

    Incirlik chapel team visits the 11th MDB

    SITE K, 1, TURKEY

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Ch. Maj. Paul Amaliri, 39th Air Base Wing deputy wing chaplain, speaks to soldiers from the 11th Missile Defense Battery during a visit Aug. 7, 2020, Site K, Turkey. The 39th ABW chapel team’s mission was to provide information on chaplain, first sergeant, Sexual Assault Response and Coordination, and equal opportunity services in order to meet their spiritual, emotional and physical needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik chapel team visits the 11th MDB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    Sexual assault response coordinator
    chaplain
    Site K

