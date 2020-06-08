USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

200806-N-IO312-1027 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 6, 2020) A CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft attached to the Air Force 21st Special Operations Squadron conducts a night flight exercise with the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

