    149th DPH receives recognition

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Kristen Rumley, 149th Fighter Wing director of psychological health, receives a coin from the 19th Air Force command chief for her work during the COVID-19 response. DPHs promote individual, family and community resilience through readily and exceptional psychological health services. The overall goal of the National Guard's Psychological Health Program is "Creating Strength through Resilience." Through this program, the Air Force demonstrates its commitment to the overall health of Airmen and their families, which promotes resiliency and ensures operational readiness. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 23:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th DPH receives recognition, by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Fighter Wing
    Texas
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    149th
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    149 FW
    Texas Military Department
    TMD

