149th DPH receives recognition

Kristen Rumley, 149th Fighter Wing director of psychological health, receives a coin from the 19th Air Force command chief for her work during the COVID-19 response. DPHs promote individual, family and community resilience through readily and exceptional psychological health services. The overall goal of the National Guard's Psychological Health Program is "Creating Strength through Resilience." Through this program, the Air Force demonstrates its commitment to the overall health of Airmen and their families, which promotes resiliency and ensures operational readiness. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

