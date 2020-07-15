Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the 149th Fighter Wing stay 'fit to fight'

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the 149th Security Forces Squadron and Recruiting Office participate in a workout together July 15, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 21:44
    Photo ID: 6301446
    VIRIN: 200715-Z-UK039-0001
    Resolution: 2048x1462
    Size: 1015.27 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 149th Fighter Wing stay 'fit to fight', by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Fighter Wing
    Texas
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    149th
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    149 FW
    Texas Military Department
    TMD

