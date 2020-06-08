Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VING and MING communications team working together during AT

    VING and MING communications team working together during AT

    KINGSHILL, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Spc. Leona Hendrickson 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Virgin Islands National Guard, along with Michigan National Guard, train on radio communications and re-transmission during annual training at the Lt. Col. Lionel A. Jackson Armory Aug. 6, 2020.

    MING and VING are conducting a communication exercise during annual training to provide a disaster response concept in the event of an island-wide disaster.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 11:55
    Photo ID: 6301209
    VIRIN: 200806-Z-OD934-009
    Resolution: 5984x4160
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: KINGSHILL, VI 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VING and MING communications team working together during AT, by SPC Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AT
    MING
    VING
    VirginIslandsNationalGuard
    AnnualTraining
    MichiganNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT