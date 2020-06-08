Soldiers from the Virgin Islands National Guard, along with Michigan National Guard, train on radio communications and re-transmission during annual training at the Lt. Col. Lionel A. Jackson Armory Aug. 6, 2020.



MING and VING are conducting a communication exercise during annual training to provide a disaster response concept in the event of an island-wide disaster.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.09.2020 11:55 Photo ID: 6301209 VIRIN: 200806-Z-OD934-009 Resolution: 5984x4160 Size: 3.12 MB Location: KINGSHILL, VI Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VING and MING communications team working together during AT, by SPC Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.