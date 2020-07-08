Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Yukon Aids Distressed Mariners in Arabian Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.07.2020

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200807-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 7, 2020) Sailors aboard a rigid hull inflatable boat assigned to the Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) transit from the distressed motor vessel Wadi Karan after rending assistance in the Arabian Sea Aug. 7, 2020. Yukon is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 02:37
    Photo ID: 6300585
    VIRIN: 200807-N-NO146-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 123.87 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Yukon Aids Distressed Mariners in Arabian Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    assistance
    5th Fleet
    dhow
    USNS Yukon
    C5F
    NAVCENTCOM

