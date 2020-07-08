USNS Yukon Aids Distressed Mariners in Arabian Sea

200807-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 7, 2020) Sailors aboard a rigid hull inflatable boat assigned to the Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) transit from the distressed motor vessel Wadi Karan after rending assistance in the Arabian Sea Aug. 7, 2020. Yukon is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo)

