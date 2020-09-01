The Army Value of duty is essential to building trust and esprit de corps within the employee teams the Army Materiel Command relies on to accomplish its logistics and sustainment mission. (U.S. Army Photo by Eben Boothby)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 17:37
|Photo ID:
|6300303
|VIRIN:
|200109-A-MT653-894
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Value of Duty Emphasizes Employee Responsibilities, by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Value of duty sets standards of mission success
LEAVE A COMMENT