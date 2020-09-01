Army Value of Duty Emphasizes Employee Responsibilities

The Army Value of duty is essential to building trust and esprit de corps within the employee teams the Army Materiel Command relies on to accomplish its logistics and sustainment mission. (U.S. Army Photo by Eben Boothby)

