Let's give Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Richard Buchanan from the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Keesler a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Buchanan is an instructor and the leading petty officer of the general purpose electronic test equipment calibration and maintenance school course. He expertly led his team in a course revision, resulting in 760 hours of updated material and aligning curriculum with current fleet requirements. Buchanan currently serves as the First Class Petty Officer Association president. He provides a positive influence and guidance to 32 1st class petty officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

