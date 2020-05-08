Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Richard Buchanan from the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Keesler a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Buchanan is an instructor and the leading petty officer of the general purpose electronic test equipment calibration and maintenance school course. He expertly led his team in a course revision, resulting in 760 hours of updated material and aligning curriculum with current fleet requirements. Buchanan currently serves as the First Class Petty Officer Association president. He provides a positive influence and guidance to 32 1st class petty officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 15:35
    Photo ID: 6300154
    VIRIN: 200805-F-BD983-0004
    Resolution: 4515x3054
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Mississippi
    leadership
    certificate
    highlight
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Airman
    Recognition
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week
    Excel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT