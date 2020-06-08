Religious support teams step outside the sanctuary, provide support

Tech. Sgt. Raymond Chan, 439th Airlift Wing religious affairs Airman and Capt. Matthew Thompson, 439th Airlift Wing chaplain, prepare to visit Westover Airmen during a Unit Training Assembly July 24, 2020, at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass. Thompson and Chan form a religious support team, also known as an RST, tasked with providing mental, emotional and spiritual support to Westover Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shane M. Phipps)
