Tech. Sgt. Raymond Chan, 439th Airlift Wing religious affairs Airman and Capt. Matthew Thompson, 439th Airlift Wing chaplain, prepare to visit Westover Airmen during a Unit Training Assembly July 24, 2020, at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass. Thompson and Chan form a religious support team, also known as an RST, tasked with providing mental, emotional and spiritual support to Westover Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shane M. Phipps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 13:50 Photo ID: 6299953 VIRIN: 200724-F-DB561-006 Resolution: 3737x2855 Size: 3.44 MB Location: WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Religious support teams step outside the sanctuary, provide support, by TSgt Kristine MacDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.