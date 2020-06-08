Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Religious support teams step outside the sanctuary, provide support

    WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristine MacDonald 

    439th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Raymond Chan, 439th Airlift Wing religious affairs Airman and Capt. Matthew Thompson, 439th Airlift Wing chaplain, prepare to visit Westover Airmen during a Unit Training Assembly July 24, 2020, at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass. Thompson and Chan form a religious support team, also known as an RST, tasked with providing mental, emotional and spiritual support to Westover Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shane M. Phipps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 13:50
    Photo ID: 6299953
    VIRIN: 200724-F-DB561-006
    Resolution: 3737x2855
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Religious support teams step outside the sanctuary, provide support, by TSgt Kristine MacDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chaplain Corps
    Westover
    439th Airlift Wing
    Westover Air Reserve Base
    Westover ARB
    439th AW

