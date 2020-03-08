Spc. Aalayah Johnson, was attending Kansas State University when she was mobilized to assist with the Kansas National Guard’s COVID-19 response efforts. In her military job, Johnson serves as a fire control specialist with the 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Manhattan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 12:30 Photo ID: 6299742 VIRIN: 200803-Z-EN947-1003 Resolution: 3039x2026 Size: 513.76 KB Location: LEAWOOD, KS, US Hometown: MANHATTAN, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging a path to success during Kansas National Guard’s COVID-19 response – Part 3, by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.