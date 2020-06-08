Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMK-EE Mobile Application Update Modernizes Content, Improves Functionality for Sailors

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Cheryl Dengler 

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    200806-N-YR423-001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2020) A Sailor reviews the recently updated Professional Military Knowledge-Eligibility Exam (PMK-EE) mobile application. PMK-EE is an electronically delivered exam for candidates competing for advancement to pay grades E-4 through E-7. The app is available for download from the Navy App Locker. (US Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler/ Released)

