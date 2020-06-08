200806-N-YR423-001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2020) A Sailor reviews the recently updated Professional Military Knowledge-Eligibility Exam (PMK-EE) mobile application. PMK-EE is an electronically delivered exam for candidates competing for advancement to pay grades E-4 through E-7. The app is available for download from the Navy App Locker. (US Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 10:22
|Photo ID:
|6299530
|VIRIN:
|200806-N-YR423-0001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|943.36 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PMK-EE Mobile Application Update Modernizes Content, Improves Functionality for Sailors, by Cheryl Dengler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PMK-EE Mobile Application Update Modernizes Content, Improves Functionality for Sailors
LEAVE A COMMENT