PORTSMOUTH, Va. (August 4, 2020) – Cmdr. Gregory Capra, a Rhinologist and Anterior Skull Base surgeon, and Lt. Cmdr. Gabriel Santiago, a Neuroplastic surgeon, teamed up together to perform a new, minimally invasive surgery to remove a tumor from a patients sinuses. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 09:57
|Photo ID:
|6299516
|VIRIN:
|200804-N-UA653-002
|Resolution:
|5483x3655
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NMCP Staff Members Remove Skull Tumor through the Eyelid for First Time in Military Medicine, by SN Imani Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMCP Staff Members Remove Skull Tumor through the Eyelid for First Time in Military Medicine
LEAVE A COMMENT