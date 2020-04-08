Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Staff Members Remove Skull Tumor through the Eyelid for First Time in Military Medicine

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Imani Daniels 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (August 4, 2020) – Cmdr. Gregory Capra, a Rhinologist and Anterior Skull Base surgeon, and Lt. Cmdr. Gabriel Santiago, a Neuroplastic surgeon, teamed up together to perform a new, minimally invasive surgery to remove a tumor from a patients sinuses. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released)

