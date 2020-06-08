FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA HISTORICAL DRY DOCKS

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 6, 2020) — Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) is the host to many historical locations and landmarks to include Dry Docks #1 and #2, which were constructed in 1871 and 1884 respectively. Currently being repaired in the dry docks are Floating workshops, YR 96 (left) and YR 95 (right), non self-propelled repair barges. Dry Dock #1 was the first dry dock built as one of Japan’s major modern achievements during the 1800s. Following World War II, the dry docks have been used jointly by the U.S. Navy and Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force under a mutual agreement created in 1974. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photos by Ryo Isobe)

