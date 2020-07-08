Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAS TPD Field Day

    CFAS TPD Field Day

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 7, 2020) – Boatswains Mate Seaman Raven Lee, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Transient Personnel Department (TPD), swabs the deck onboard CFAS Aug. 7, 2020. TPD personnel assist with base beautification efforts as part of daily duties while in transit to their ultimate commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 23:56
    Photo ID: 6299175
    VIRIN: 200807-N-CA060-0005
    Resolution: 4604x3289
    Size: 677.76 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS TPD Field Day, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cfas
    Sailors
    field day
    TPD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT