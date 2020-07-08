SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 7, 2020) – Boatswains Mate Seaman Raven Lee, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Transient Personnel Department (TPD), swabs the deck onboard CFAS Aug. 7, 2020. TPD personnel assist with base beautification efforts as part of daily duties while in transit to their ultimate commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 23:56
|Photo ID:
|6299175
|VIRIN:
|200807-N-CA060-0005
|Resolution:
|4604x3289
|Size:
|677.76 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
This work, CFAS TPD Field Day, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
