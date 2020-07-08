CFAS TPD Field Day

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 7, 2020) – Boatswains Mate Seaman Raven Lee, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Transient Personnel Department (TPD), swabs the deck onboard CFAS Aug. 7, 2020. TPD personnel assist with base beautification efforts as part of daily duties while in transit to their ultimate commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

