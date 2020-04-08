Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MRF-D Marines train for rapid fire missions

    MRF-D Marines train for rapid fire missions

    ACT, AUSTRALIA

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Schmidt 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, race to set up mortars in order to prepare for fire and movement exercise at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 4, 2020. The training provided Marines a unique opportunity to develop new techniques and procedures to integrate direct and indirect fire. The ability to rapidly deploy fire support and employ indirect fire weapons provide the Marine corps an advantage as an expeditionary forward force deployed to austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt. Scott M. Schmidt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 23:27
    Photo ID: 6299169
    VIRIN: 200804-M-CT639-1045
    Resolution: 3200x1926
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: ACT, AU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D Marines train for rapid fire missions, by GySgt Scott Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Marines
    field training
    Darwin
    GCE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT