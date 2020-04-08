U.S. Marines with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, race to set up mortars in order to prepare for fire and movement exercise at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 4, 2020. The training provided Marines a unique opportunity to develop new techniques and procedures to integrate direct and indirect fire. The ability to rapidly deploy fire support and employ indirect fire weapons provide the Marine corps an advantage as an expeditionary forward force deployed to austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt. Scott M. Schmidt)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 23:27
|Photo ID:
|6299169
|VIRIN:
|200804-M-CT639-1045
|Resolution:
|3200x1926
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|ACT, AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MRF-D Marines train for rapid fire missions, by GySgt Scott Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
