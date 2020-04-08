U.S. Marines with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, race to set up mortars in order to prepare for fire and movement exercise at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 4, 2020. The training provided Marines a unique opportunity to develop new techniques and procedures to integrate direct and indirect fire. The ability to rapidly deploy fire support and employ indirect fire weapons provide the Marine corps an advantage as an expeditionary forward force deployed to austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt. Scott M. Schmidt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 23:27 Photo ID: 6299169 VIRIN: 200804-M-CT639-1045 Resolution: 3200x1926 Size: 2.75 MB Location: ACT, AU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D Marines train for rapid fire missions, by GySgt Scott Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.