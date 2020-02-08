Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amos the Therapy Dog: Corry Station’s Stress Management Alternative

    Amos the Therapy Dog: Corry Station's Stress Management Alternative

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Seaman Neo Greene 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    200802-N-KJ380-0010 PENSACOLA, Fla. (August 3, 2020)- Sailors attending courses at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station Pensacola, Pensacola, Florida, pet Amos, the in-training therapy dog, during a visit. These Sailors are just some of the many thousands training and preparing to defend America around the world as information warfare warfighters. IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT). With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo B. Greene III)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
