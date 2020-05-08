200806-N-GG858-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 6, 2020) - A panoramic view of Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 6, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson) (This image was created using panoramic techniques)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 02:33
|Photo ID:
|6297931
|VIRIN:
|200806-N-GG858-1001
|Resolution:
|8923x2997
|Size:
|16.67 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Panoramic View of Camp Shields, by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT