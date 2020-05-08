Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panoramic View of Camp Shields

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    200806-N-GG858-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 6, 2020) - A panoramic view of Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 6, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson) (This image was created using panoramic techniques)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panoramic View of Camp Shields, by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    seabees
    nmcb
    forward deployed
    navy
    camp shields
    fleet activities okinawa
    naval mobile construction battalion 3 three

