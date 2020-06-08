JAPANESE CYCLISTS RIDE INTO WORK AT CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 6, 2020) — Japanese employees ride bikes into work on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). They cycle in during morning commute hours to their own work places in many locations on the base, Aug. 6. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photos by Ryo Isobe)

