Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Liberty Wing perfoms daily operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Liberty Wing perfoms daily operations

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 4, 2020. The Liberty Wing F-15s provide worldwide responsive combat airpower and support through its highly capable maneuverability and acceleration, weapons systems and avionics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 06:22
    Photo ID: 6296666
    VIRIN: 200804-F-XJ774-1035
    Resolution: 6161x4031
    Size: 20.76 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing perfoms daily operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Rhonda Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing perfoms daily operations
    Liberty Wing perfoms daily operations
    Liberty Wing perfoms daily operations
    Liberty Wing perfoms daily operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    England
    Airman
    USAF
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing
    Air Force: 48th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT