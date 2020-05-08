EA-18G Takes Off From Runway on Misawa Air Base

200805-N-EJ241-1035



MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 5, 2020) – An EA-18G Growler assigned to the "Lancers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 takes off from the runway at Misawa Air Base. VAQ-131 is an expeditionary squadron deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa supporting security and stability in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

