    EA-18G Takes Off From Runway on Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200805-N-EJ241-1035

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 5, 2020) – An EA-18G Growler assigned to the "Lancers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 takes off from the runway at Misawa Air Base. VAQ-131 is an expeditionary squadron deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa supporting security and stability in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

