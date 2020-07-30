2CR Soldier Spotlight: Sgt. Benjamin Weston

U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Weston, a cryptologic analyst, assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, waits to qualify on his M4 rifle in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 30, 2020. Soldiers qualify on their weapons regularly to maintain proficiency and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. John Ambelang)
