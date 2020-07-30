Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldier Spotlight: Sgt. Benjamin Weston

    BY, GERMANY

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Weston, a cryptologic analyst, assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, waits to qualify on his M4 rifle in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 30, 2020. Soldiers qualify on their weapons regularly to maintain proficiency and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. John Ambelang)

