SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 5, 2020) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Joshua Ramirez, assigned to American Forces Network (AFN) Sasebo, solders an antenna to a router onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 5, 2020. The router is being repaired to restore Wi-Fi functionality to spaces within AFN’s station. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 01:26
|Photo ID:
|6296551
|VIRIN:
|200805-N-SD711-0021
|Resolution:
|5752x4109
|Size:
|11.82 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Keeps Signal, by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS
