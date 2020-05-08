Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Keeps Signal

    AFN Keeps Signal

    JAPAN

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 5, 2020) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Joshua Ramirez, assigned to American Forces Network (AFN) Sasebo, solders an antenna to a router onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 5, 2020. The router is being repaired to restore Wi-Fi functionality to spaces within AFN’s station. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 01:26
    Photo ID: 6296551
    VIRIN: 200805-N-SD711-0021
    Resolution: 5752x4109
    Size: 11.82 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Keeps Signal, by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    afn
    solder
    cfas
    ic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT