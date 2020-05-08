AFN Keeps Signal

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 5, 2020) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Joshua Ramirez, assigned to American Forces Network (AFN) Sasebo, solders an antenna to a router onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 5, 2020. The router is being repaired to restore Wi-Fi functionality to spaces within AFN’s station. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

