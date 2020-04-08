An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River hoists an injured fisherman from a commercial fishing boat operating about 150 miles offshore from Yaquina Bay, Oregon, Aug. 4, 2020.. The fisherman suffered an eye injury and vision loss after a line slipped while he was reeling in a tuna, and a swivel tackle hit him in the eye. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 00:23
|Photo ID:
|6296501
|VIRIN:
|200804-G-G0213-001
|Resolution:
|1280x926
|Size:
|269.72 KB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman 150 miles offshore Yaquina Bay, OR, by PO1 Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
