    Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman 150 miles offshore Yaquina Bay, OR

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River hoists an injured fisherman from a commercial fishing boat operating about 150 miles offshore from Yaquina Bay, Oregon, Aug. 4, 2020.. The fisherman suffered an eye injury and vision loss after a line slipped while he was reeling in a tuna, and a swivel tackle hit him in the eye. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 00:23
    Photo ID: 6296501
    VIRIN: 200804-G-G0213-001
    Resolution: 1280x926
    Size: 269.72 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman 150 miles offshore Yaquina Bay, OR, by PO1 Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard
    SAR
    Search and Rescue

