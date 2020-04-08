Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman 150 miles offshore Yaquina Bay, OR

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River hoists an injured fisherman from a commercial fishing boat operating about 150 miles offshore from Yaquina Bay, Oregon, Aug. 4, 2020.. The fisherman suffered an eye injury and vision loss after a line slipped while he was reeling in a tuna, and a swivel tackle hit him in the eye. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

