    MCB Camp Pendleton Upgrading Energy Security

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Charlotte Dennis 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Contractors install an upgraded boiler in a 32 area building aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, August 4, 2020. The base is in the process of significantly bolstering energy security through the installation of new equipment, the repair of failing equipment and upgrading and building out its facility related controls systems (FRCS) to provide command and control capability to over 600 facilities on site. (Photo courtesy of the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Energy Team.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 17:34
    Photo ID: 6296292
    VIRIN: 200804-M-HQ546-678
    Resolution: 756x1008
    Size: 328.33 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCB Camp Pendleton Upgrading Energy Security, by 2LT Charlotte Dennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

