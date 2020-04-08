MCB Camp Pendleton Upgrading Energy Security

Contractors install an upgraded boiler in a 32 area building aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, August 4, 2020. The base is in the process of significantly bolstering energy security through the installation of new equipment, the repair of failing equipment and upgrading and building out its facility related controls systems (FRCS) to provide command and control capability to over 600 facilities on site. (Photo courtesy of the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Energy Team.)
