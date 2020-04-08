A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew based in Great Inagua, Bahamas, walks a 59-year-old man to an Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircraft in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, August 4, 2020. The man was experiencing health complications aboard the tug Patriarch and needed higher level medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 15:45 Photo ID: 6296191 VIRIN: 200804-G-RS249-001 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 58.4 KB Location: TC Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs 59-year-old man 207 miles east of Turks and Caicos, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.