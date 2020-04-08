Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 59-year-old man 207 miles east of Turks and Caicos

    TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS

    08.04.2020

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew based in Great Inagua, Bahamas, walks a 59-year-old man to an Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircraft in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, August 4, 2020. The man was experiencing health complications aboard the tug Patriarch and needed higher level medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs 59-year-old man 207 miles east of Turks and Caicos, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

