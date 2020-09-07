The 311th ESC conducts ACFT training

Soldiers from the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) were given Army Combat Fitness Test training in order to be ready for the forthcoming fitness test standards set forth by the United States Army, in the 311th ESC drill hall July 7. First Lt. Armany Hidalgo, 311th ESC finance officer, volunteered to attend the training in order to get a better understanding of the ACFT and to practice the different events. Hidalgo demonstrates the “Pull, Drag, Carry” event, pulling a 90 pound weight.

