    The 311th ESC conducts ACFT training

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Capt. Fernando Ochoa 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)   

    Soldiers from the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) were given Army Combat Fitness Test training in order to be ready for the forthcoming fitness test standards set forth by the United States Army, in the 311th ESC drill hall July 7. First Lt. Armany Hidalgo, 311th ESC finance officer, volunteered to attend the training in order to get a better understanding of the ACFT and to practice the different events. Hidalgo demonstrates the “Pull, Drag, Carry” event, pulling a 90 pound weight.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 15:48
    Photo ID: 6296190
    VIRIN: 200709-A-VA095-874
    Resolution: 2586x2134
    Size: 815.92 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 311th ESC conducts ACFT training, by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Pentagon
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    Citizen Warrior
    Army Combat Fitness Test

