U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Cameron Madden, center, and Lance Cpl. Anderson Rojas, both engineer equipment operators with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, work together to clear debris at Berkley Manor on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2020. U.S. Marines carried out recovery efforts after Hurricane Isaias in order to resume normal operations while following COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 14:00
|Photo ID:
|6296096
|VIRIN:
|200804-M-JQ384-3000
|Resolution:
|5223x3482
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCB Camp Lejeune Hurricane Isaias, by LCpl Isaiah Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT