MCB Camp Lejeune Hurricane Isaias

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Cameron Madden, center, and Lance Cpl. Anderson Rojas, both engineer equipment operators with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, work together to clear debris at Berkley Manor on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2020. U.S. Marines carried out recovery efforts after Hurricane Isaias in order to resume normal operations while following COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)

