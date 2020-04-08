Task Force Spartan Aviators Meet with Kuwait Air Force

Lieutenant Colonel Bailie, Task Force Spartan's Aviation Section Chief, visited the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade at the C-12 Regional Flight Center and met with Chief Warrant Officer Five Dukes.



The visit allowed for discussions on flight missions, possible partnership opportunities with friends and allies in the region, and how to best improve aviation practices and procedures.

