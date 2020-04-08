Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartan Aviators Meet with Kuwait Air Force

    KUWAIT

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    Lieutenant Colonel Bailie, Task Force Spartan's Aviation Section Chief, visited the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade at the C-12 Regional Flight Center and met with Chief Warrant Officer Five Dukes.

    The visit allowed for discussions on flight missions, possible partnership opportunities with friends and allies in the region, and how to best improve aviation practices and procedures.

