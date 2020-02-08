Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise "Enduring Lighting II" strikes again [Image 4 of 5]

    Exercise &quot;Enduring Lighting II&quot; strikes again

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Taylor 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force 421st Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II aircraft fly side-by-side with two Israeli Air Force F-35I Lighting II "Aldir" jets during “Enduring Lightning II” exercise over southern Israel Aug. 2, 2020. While forging a resolute partnership, the allies train to maintain a ready posture to deter against regional aggressors.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 07:05
    VIRIN: 200802-F-OW851-0109
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE 
    This work, Exercise "Enduring Lighting II" strikes again [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Charles Taylor

