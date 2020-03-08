Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABH3 Timothy Clark Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    200803-N-AZ866-0019 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (August 3, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Timothy Clark recites the Oath of Reenlistment given by Lt. Lucas Chatfield, during his reenlistment ceremony on the flight line at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, August 3, 2020. Clark, a native of Kingston N.Y., has been in the Navy for six years and at NSA Souda Bay for one year. He reenlisted in the Navy for six more years. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABH3 Timothy Clark Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

