ABH3 Timothy Clark Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

200803-N-AZ866-0019 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (August 3, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Timothy Clark recites the Oath of Reenlistment given by Lt. Lucas Chatfield, during his reenlistment ceremony on the flight line at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, August 3, 2020. Clark, a native of Kingston N.Y., has been in the Navy for six years and at NSA Souda Bay for one year. He reenlisted in the Navy for six more years. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

