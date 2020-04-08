Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MH-60R Conducts Touch-and-go Exercises on Misawa Air Base

    MH-60R Conducts Touch-and-go Exercises on Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200804-N-EJ241-2009

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 4, 2020) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the "Saberhawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 conducts touch-and-go exercises on Misawa Air Base. HSM-77 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and deploys aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and air capable ships attached to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 04:10
    Photo ID: 6295349
    VIRIN: 200804-N-EJ241-2009
    Resolution: 2700x1929
    Size: 835.73 KB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-60R Conducts Touch-and-go Exercises on Misawa Air Base, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MH-60S
    Misawa
    NAF Misawa
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    Saberhawks
    NAFM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT