MH-60R Conducts Touch-and-go Exercises on Misawa Air Base

MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 4, 2020) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the "Saberhawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 conducts touch-and-go exercises on Misawa Air Base. HSM-77 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and deploys aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and air capable ships attached to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

