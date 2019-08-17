Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Values

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2019

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Martin 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    8th Theatre Sustainment Soldiers from Fort Shafter and Schofield Barracks Hawaii, demonstrate how they live the Army Values daily. Soldiers pictured, represent the 8th TSC, 8th Mp Brigade, 130th Engineer Brigade, and 8th Special Troops Battalion. Each Soldier is a valued member of the 8th TSC team, and are #alwaysready

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2019
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 21:13
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Values, by SGT Laura Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

