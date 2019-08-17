8th Theatre Sustainment Soldiers from Fort Shafter and Schofield Barracks Hawaii, demonstrate how they live the Army Values daily. Soldiers pictured, represent the 8th TSC, 8th Mp Brigade, 130th Engineer Brigade, and 8th Special Troops Battalion. Each Soldier is a valued member of the 8th TSC team, and are #alwaysready
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 21:13
|Photo ID:
|6295142
|VIRIN:
|190817-A-HZ238-321
|Resolution:
|4000x2000
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Values, by SGT Laura Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT