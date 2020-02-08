Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen KC-135 crew locates missing mariners on lone Pacific island

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Guardsmen from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard (ANG) and the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania ANG locate three missing mariners on Pikelot Island during a search and rescue mission in the Federated States of Micronesia southwest of Guam, Aug. 2, 2020. On July 29, three mariners aboard a 23-foot white and blue skiff departed Puluwat Atoll intending to travel approximately 21 nautical miles to Pulap, Chuuk. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 20:38
    Andersen KC-135 crew locates missing mariners on lone Pacific island

    Search and Rescue
    KC-135
    Federated States of Micronesia

