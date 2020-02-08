Andersen KC-135 crew locates missing mariners on lone Pacific island

Guardsmen from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard (ANG) and the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania ANG locate three missing mariners on Pikelot Island during a search and rescue mission in the Federated States of Micronesia southwest of Guam, Aug. 2, 2020. On July 29, three mariners aboard a 23-foot white and blue skiff departed Puluwat Atoll intending to travel approximately 21 nautical miles to Pulap, Chuuk. (Courtesy Photo)

