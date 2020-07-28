Two Utah Guardsmen Give All at Region VII Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Payton Hicks (far left), from Group Support Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) competes in the run while taking the Army Combat Fitness Test July, 28, 2020 as part of the Region VII Best Warrior Competition at Camp WIlliams, Utah. Guardsmen from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Hawaii competed for the chance to move on to the Army National Guard BWC later this year.(U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Shae Cox)

