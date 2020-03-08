SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 3, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Chief Staff Officer Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy and command staff conduct a virtual All Command Meeting onboard CFAS Aug. 3, 2020. The weekly meeting normally attended in person by all CFAS departments and tenant command representatives has been conducted virtually as a teleconference since March as a preventative measure against COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 02:27
|Photo ID:
|6294133
|VIRIN:
|200803-N-CA060-0010
|Resolution:
|5170x3693
|Size:
|718.64 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFAS All Command Meeting, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
