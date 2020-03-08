CFAS All Command Meeting

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 3, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Chief Staff Officer Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy and command staff conduct a virtual All Command Meeting onboard CFAS Aug. 3, 2020. The weekly meeting normally attended in person by all CFAS departments and tenant command representatives has been conducted virtually as a teleconference since March as a preventative measure against COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

