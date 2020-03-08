Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS All Command Meeting

    CFAS All Command Meeting

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 3, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Chief Staff Officer Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy and command staff conduct a virtual All Command Meeting onboard CFAS Aug. 3, 2020. The weekly meeting normally attended in person by all CFAS departments and tenant command representatives has been conducted virtually as a teleconference since March as a preventative measure against COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 02:27
    Photo ID: 6294133
    VIRIN: 200803-N-CA060-0010
    Resolution: 5170x3693
    Size: 718.64 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS All Command Meeting, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cfas
    meeting
    ACM
    CCR

