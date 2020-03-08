FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA HOLDS VIRTUAL ALL HANDS CALL

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 3, 2020) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Fraser, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), watches and listens to Capt. Rich Jarrett, CFAY’s commanding officer, during an All Hands Call held via Microsoft Teams, a secure video conferencing app. Jarrett spoke about the continuing impact of COVID-19 and other relevant information to the CFAY active duty and civilian community. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry/Released)

