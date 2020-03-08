Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA HOLDS VIRTUAL ALL HANDS CALL

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA HOLDS VIRTUAL ALL HANDS CALL

    JAPAN

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 3, 2020) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Fraser, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), watches and listens to Capt. Rich Jarrett, CFAY’s commanding officer, during an All Hands Call held via Microsoft Teams, a secure video conferencing app. Jarrett spoke about the continuing impact of COVID-19 and other relevant information to the CFAY active duty and civilian community. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 02:02
    Photo ID: 6294131
    VIRIN: 200803-N-NB144-0015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.38 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA HOLDS VIRTUAL ALL HANDS CALL, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #CFAY75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT