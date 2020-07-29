Further Strengthening the Alliance

The 65th Medical Brigade senior leadership and the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital / 549th Hospital Center leadership paid a visit to Uijeongbu St. Mary's Hospital July 29 to meet with the administration. During the visit the "Pacific Medics" leadership were given a tour of the trauma center and later panelled a discusion of future training opportunities for providers, nurses, and medics.
