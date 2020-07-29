Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Further Strengthening the Alliance

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2020

    Photo by William Wight 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    The 65th Medical Brigade senior leadership and the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital / 549th Hospital Center leadership paid a visit to Uijeongbu St. Mary's Hospital July 29 to meet with the administration. During the visit the "Pacific Medics" leadership were given a tour of the trauma center and later panelled a discusion of future training opportunities for providers, nurses, and medics.

    8th Army
    65th Medical Brigade
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Pacific
    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital
    549th Hospital Center

